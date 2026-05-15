<p>As the very first major film release under the newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government led by actor turned politician <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Joseph C Vijay</a>, Karuppu is making history. </p><p>To celebrate this landmark milestone, the makers surprised audiences with a special thank-you card dedicated to CM Vijay.</p><p>The makers also celebrated the pure bond Suriya shares with him, as the duo previously worked together in Nerrukku Ner (1997) and Friends (2001). This unexpected tribute has absolutely blown up the internet, with social media flooding with videos of fans wilding out in theaters.</p>.<p>The special tribute has triggered a massive wave of excitement online, with fans widely circulating the clips and social media timelines are completely flooded with viral celebration videos.</p>.'Grateful for the support': 'Karuppu' producer SR Prabhu thanks CM Vijay for 9:00 am screenings.<p>Originally planned for May 14, Suriya and Trisha's starrer Karuppu made it to theaters on May 15 (Friday). The much-anticipated movie has opened with a positive response, with cinema lovers hailing the movie as a "pakka mass entertainer" from RJ Balaji.</p>.<p>Driven by powerhouse performances from Suriya and Trisha, an incredible score by Sai Abhayankar, and RJ Balaji’s dual work, direction and acting, the film boasts all the ingredients of an absolute must-watch.</p><p>Meanwhile, the captain of the ship, RJ Balaji, caught the first day, first show (FDFS) alongside Trisha, Sai Abhayankar, Karthi and his close friends. Visuals of his ecstatic, high-energy celebration are currently going absolutely viral on social media.</p>.<p><strong>About </strong><em><strong>Karuppu</strong></em></p><p>Backed by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures, Karuppu is directed by RJ Balaji. The movie stars Suriya, Trisha, RJ Balaji, Natty Natraj, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maya Ravi and Supreeth Reddy in key roles.</p><p>Featuring cinematography by GK Vishnu and music by Sai Abhayankar, the movie hit theaters on May 15.</p>