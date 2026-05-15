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Fans treated to surprise as 'Karuppu' makers share special card for CM Vijay, celebrate Suriya–Vijay bond

This unexpected tribute has absolutely blown up the internet, with social media flooding with videos of fans wilding out in theaters.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 09:31 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 09:31 IST
Entertainment NewsTamil CinemaThalapathy VijayTrendingsuriyaJoseph Vijay

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