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'Fans will be ones suffering if they hurt themselves in pursuit of stars': Rajinikanth

He was commenting particularly on the extreme risks fans of actor-turned-politician Vijay are taking to get close to him during the campaign trail.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 09:05 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 09:05 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsfansRajinikanth

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