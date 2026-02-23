Menu
Farhan Akhtar-backed Manipuri film ‘Boong’ wins BAFTA Award in London

The Manipuri film, starring Gugun Kipgen and Bala Hijam, beat international competition from other nominees ‘Lilo and Stitch’, ‘Arco’ and ‘Zootropolis 2’.
Last Updated : 22 February 2026, 23:46 IST
Published 22 February 2026, 23:46 IST
Entertainment NewsFarhan Akhtar

