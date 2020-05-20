Farhan Akhtar sends consignment of PPE kits to hospital

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  May 20 2020, 15:56 ist
  • updated: May 20 2020, 15:56 ist

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar says he is happy that his consignment of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits were sent to city-based Cama Hospital.

The actor had recently announced that he will be donating 1000 PPE kits for the healthcare professionals leading the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

He has also partnered with celebrity shout-out platform Tring to raise money for additional 1000 PPE kits.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Farhan shared pictures of the consignment boxes ready to be sent to the hospital.

"Happy to share that our consignment of PPE kits leaves for the Cama Hospital, Mumbai. Lots of love & gratitude to all who contributed. This will help keeping our medics at the frontline safe! Jai Hind," he wrote.

The actor had earlier, on May 12, said that the first batch of PPE kits were on its way to Vakola Police Station from the factory and had urged people to contribute more towards the initiative. 

