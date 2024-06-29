'Federer: Twelve Final Days' movie review: Federer’s sweet swansong is fascinating

What stands out is the Swiss master’s bonhomie with his biggest rival Nadal. Despite only a few days to go for his wife’s first delivery, Nadal still makes it to London for Federer’s farewell. With the camaraderie, the duo gives sporting rivalry a refreshingly newer, nobler perspective. Being the oldest of the lot, Federer comes out as a class act when he says, “It feels right that of all the guys here, I am the first to go.”