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Felt like slapping myself after a decade of doing only action films: Akshay Kumar

"Hits and flops are part of the business but I have to deliver, I have to go to work and that's what I have been doing," he said.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 14:46 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 14:46 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsbollywoodAkshay KumarmoviesTrending

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