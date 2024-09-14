Feroz Khan: An actor with a majestic aura 

Born to an Afghan father from Ghazni and an Iranian mother with Persian ancestry, class and elitism were writ large not just on his face but on everything that he did. A majestic and imperious style helped him stand out at a time when he was as talented and good-looking, rather chocolaty, as his contemporaries — Rajendra Kumar, Biswajeet, Pradeep Kumar, Dharmendra and Joy Mukherjee, among others. But none of them had Khan’s regal touch and demeanor. He had a unique ruggedness to his persona. Confidence came naturally to him. He was never in awe of any actor. Even when he was new to the film industry, he refused to get cowed down by anyone. While acting with veterans like Ashok Kumar and Raj Kumar in the movie, ‘Oonche Log’, Khan wasn’t intimidated by the latter’s high-handed attitude.