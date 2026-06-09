'Few shots turned misleading': 'Peddi' director Buchi Babu Sana confirms Janhvi Kapoor's controversial scenes are out
The alleged sexualisation and objectification of Janhvi Kapoor's character Achiyyamma in some portions of the film has brought director Buchi Babu under the scanner. Addressing the controversy, the director has revealed that the controversial scenes have been removed.
As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously.