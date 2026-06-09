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'Few shots turned misleading': 'Peddi' director Buchi Babu Sana confirms Janhvi Kapoor's controversial scenes are out

The alleged sexualisation and objectification of Janhvi Kapoor's character Achiyyamma in some portions of the film has brought director Buchi Babu under the scanner. Addressing the controversy, the director has revealed that the controversial scenes have been removed.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 05:55 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 05:55 IST
Entertainment Newsram charanJanhvi KapoorControversyTrendingTelugu filmFilmyzilla

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