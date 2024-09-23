Film Federation of India’s Oscar chauvinistic citation for 'Laapataa Ladies' kicks up storm

Chennai: The citation for Laapataa Ladies by the Film Federation of India’s all-male jury, while nominating the box office hit to Oscars, has kicked up a storm with filmmakers and social media users saying it goes against the very idea of the movie.

"Indian women are a strange mixture of submission and dominance. Well-defined, powerful characters in one world, Laapataa Ladies (Hindi) captures this diversity perfectly, though in a semi-idyllic world and in a tongue-in-cheek way,” the citation read.

Filmmaker and poet Leena Manimekalai tore into the citation saying, “tongue in cheek dedication to all women who can now happily desire to be home makers as well as rebel and be entrepreneurially inclined!!!”