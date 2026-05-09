<p>Nora Fatehi returns to the FIFA stage in 2026. Actress Nora Fatehi is scheduled to join the ace personalities at the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada. The ‘Body Roll’ star is all set to give a scintillating performance at the BMO Field on June 12, marking a major milestone in her career. With this achievement, Nora further establishes her influence in the international circuit.</p><p>Nora will join an exciting global lineup featuring Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Michael Bublé, Sanjoy, Vegedream and William Prince.</p>.<p>The 2026 World Cup will kick off with an elite musical lineup featuring Katy Perry, Lisa, Rema, and Tyla, among others. By sharing the stage with notable global performers, Nora has managed to create a niche space for herself as an international star.</p><p>After her memorable appearance in 2022. Reports suggest that Nora has been approached for a high-profile return to the FIFA celebrations after witnessing immense demand from her fans. Her presence in 2026 confirms that Nora is a premier entertainer whose stage power is increasingly not just in our country but across the globe.</p>.Nora Fatehi apologises before NCW over 'Sarke Chunar' row, vows support for orphan girls.<p>Through her long-standing association with global sporting platforms, Nora has proven herself to be a reliable powerhouse on the world stage. From her work during the T20 World Cup to her current international arena, Nora continues to impress audiences with her impressive talent.</p><p>Her upcoming act at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony is expected to be another defining moment in her global career. As she takes the stage in Toronto alongside internationally celebrated artists, all eyes will be on Nora Fatehi as she brings her signature energy, music, and performance power to one of the grandest spectacles in the world.</p><p>Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi is also gearing up for the release of her I-Pop track ‘Body Roll’ featuring Honey Singh, dropping today. </p>