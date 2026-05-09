Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

FIFA World Cup 2026: Nora Fatehi is all set to light up the Opening Ceremony

Nora will join an exciting global lineup featuring Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Michael Bublé, Sanjoy, Vegedream and William Prince.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 10:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 May 2026, 10:34 IST
Entertainment NewsFootball NewsNora FatehiTrendingFIFA World Cup 2026Filmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us