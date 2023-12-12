'Fighter': Karan Singh Grover introduced as Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill

The teaser of Fighter has stormed the internet receiving a great response nationwide. The teaser has ascended to the #1 spot on YouTube. Immersing the viewers into the universe of Fighter, the makers have now unveiled the fierce look of Karan Singh Grover as Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill!
Karan Singh Grover perfectly steps into the character of Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill, known by his call sign 'Taj', from the esteemed Air Dragons unit. His portrayal enriches the character with a commanding presence exuding fierceness and charisma.
While sharing the look on his social media, Karan Singh Grover wrote the caption -
"Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill
Call Sign: Taj
Designation: Squadron Pilot
Unit: Air Dragons
#Fighter Forever 🇮🇳
#FighterOn25thJan" (sic)
Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter stands as a testament to cinematic brilliance.
The film promises an immersive narrative that seamlessly intertwines adrenaline-pumping action and fervent patriotism, setting the stage for an unprecedented cinematic experience.
Cinegoers are preparing for the epic take-off with Fighter as it soars into theatres on January 25, 2024.