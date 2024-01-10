'Fighter': Makers reveal Hrithik Roshan's remarkable transformation into Squadron Leader on his birthday

In celebration of the charismatic actor Hrithik Roshan's birthday, the makers of Fighter treated his fans with a sneak peek into the actor's breathtaking journey as ‘Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania’.

The makers dropped a BTS video that shows a rollercoaster ride through the actor's transformation into an air warrior. Witnessing the actor slip effortlessly into character is awe-inspiring. The footage also unravels behind-the-scenes story of his determination. Roshan's dedication shines through as he undertakes an intense workout regimen, resulting in an impressive transformation.

Team Fighter took to social media and shared a video wishing Hrithik Roshan and wrote,

"He lights up the screen, everytime!

The sky is not the limit for his style, charisma and dashing presence.

Happy Birthday Patty, Hrithik Roshan."