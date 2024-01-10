'Fighter': Makers reveal Hrithik Roshan's remarkable transformation into Squadron Leader on his birthday

In celebration of the charismatic actor Hrithik Roshan's birthday, the makers of Fighter treated his fans with a sneak peek into the actor's breathtaking journey as ‘Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania’.
The makers dropped a BTS video that shows a rollercoaster ride through the actor's transformation into an air warrior. Witnessing the actor slip effortlessly into character is awe-inspiring. The footage also unravels behind-the-scenes story of his determination. Roshan's dedication shines through as he undertakes an intense workout regimen, resulting in an impressive transformation.
Team Fighter took to social media and shared a video wishing Hrithik Roshan and wrote,
"He lights up the screen, everytime!
The sky is not the limit for his style, charisma and dashing presence.
Happy Birthday Patty, Hrithik Roshan."
From dashing style to captivating dance moves, the poised, calm, and gravitas-laden aura of the Squadron Leader in the releasaed video is a masterclass elucidating Hrithik's acting prowess. It's not just convincing; it's mesmerising—making it crystal clear that nobody could have inhabited Patty's character with such finesse and conviction.
As the Republic Day week approaches, mark your calendars for a cinematic explosion. On January 25, 2024, Fighter promises to grace the silver screen with an unparalleled blend of cinematic brilliance, patriotism, and adrenaline-pumping action.