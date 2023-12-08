Fighter teaser: Hrithik, Deepika's film promises fervent patriotism, sizzling chemistry

The wait is finally over! The teaser for the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter has been unveiled. The teaser of one of the most awaited films of 2024 left audiences exhilarated and eager for more with this first glimpse.
It delivers a fantastic visual experience, immersing viewers into the world of Fighter. The teaser captivates and promises high-octane action, offering an adrenaline rush and igniting anticipation for the upcoming offering.
While sharing the teaser on their social media, the makers wrote -
"कभी उड़ान के लिए, कभी जंग के लिए और हर बार देश के लिए...
#FighterForever🇮🇳" (sic)
From the captivating visual spectacle to the compelling display of acting by the ensemble cast, including the much-anticipated first-time on-screen pairing of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leaders, and Anil Kapoor's impeccable portrayal as the Commanding Officer in Fighter, the trailer leaves viewers wanting more.
Helmed by director Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter assures an immersive narrative that seamlessly intertwines adrenaline-pumping action and fervent patriotism.
This film is not just an ode; it's a celebration of the valour and courage epitomized by the Indian Air Force. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on on January 25, 2024.