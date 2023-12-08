Fighter teaser: Hrithik, Deepika's film promises fervent patriotism, sizzling chemistry

The wait is finally over! The teaser for the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter has been unveiled. The teaser of one of the most awaited films of 2024 left audiences exhilarated and eager for more with this first glimpse.

It delivers a fantastic visual experience, immersing viewers into the world of Fighter. The teaser captivates and promises high-octane action, offering an adrenaline rush and igniting anticipation for the upcoming offering.

While sharing the teaser on their social media, the makers wrote -

"कभी उड़ान के लिए, कभी जंग के लिए और हर बार देश के लिए...

#FighterForever🇮🇳" (sic)