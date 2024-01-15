Fighter Trailer: Hrithik, Deepika starrer is an epic tale of thrill and bravery!

The anticipation reaches new heights as the much-awaited trailer for India's Biggest Aerial Action film, Fighter, took the flight today.

Helmed by director Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter redefined the cinematic excellence with a thrilling combination of adrenaline-pumping action sequences along with the spirit of patriotism, offering a perfect blend of entertainment and emotion.

Featuring a compelling script and a stellar cast, including Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor’s powerhouse performances, the Fighter trailer took the audience on an epic journey with the elite unit of the Indian Air Force - the Air Dragons.

The squad members embark on a mission to safeguard our skies and nation by confronting looming threats. The trailer beautifully encapsulates the camaraderie, courage and sacrifice of these heroes, making Fighter a must-watch for everyone across generations.