Film about Kannada-Marathi border row and friendship

‘Follower’ focuses on the relationship between three friends and how one of them falls out with the other two because of ideological differences. “This is a love letter to my friend,” says Harshad. “Post 2014, things have become more polarised in the country which has created a rift among family members and friends.” Harshad’s need to understand why some of his friends latched on to certain causes led to him making the film. Hailing from Belagavi, he wanted to understand why the Marathi speakers were in favour of joining Maharashtra. In the film, Harshad plays the role of Sachin, an idealistic social media influencer. He asks the Marathi speakers if they are sure that all their problems will be solved if Belgaum is made a part of Maharashtra.