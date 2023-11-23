Film based on Bengali rock singer Rupam Islam’s album to be premiered at Italian film fest

Islam, 49, the lead singer of the popular rock band ‘Fossils’, said, "Inspired by the songs of Aami, Amartya wrote a screenplay and narrated it to me. It felt unique and different in a lot of ways. It's a very unconventional approach. We worked together, and I could see that the team was fuelled by a lot of passion.”

The director said the film is important in the context of Indian history because the country has a legacy of communicating through songs.