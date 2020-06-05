Film body Macta to send video plea to Finance Ministry

The Malayalam film technicians’ body ‘Macta’ is bringing people together for an initiative that hopes to bring relief to the ailing entertainment industry.

Directors, actors and technicians will pool in short videos urging the central government to create an aid for all the workers of the Indian film industries.

“The videos that they send will be brought together to form a larger video and we will pass on the message to the film industry. Cinema lovers from outside the country are also sending us videos,” director Jayaraj said.

“Although Macta is a Malayali association, this is a move which, if it comes to fruition, can help the entire Indian film industry. Actors and technicians from places like Hyderabad and Tamil Nadu have begun sending me their videos,” he says.

This first-of-its-kind initiative considers the considerable strain that the industries have come under after the lockdown, with all production coming to a halt.

“While people have been stuck in the lockdown, cinema is the medium that has been of relief and staved off the boredom. It was like a blessing,” he says.

He says that production has started on a smaller scale, with the teams of less than 50 people on a set together.

“But the people are in trouble. Theatres are likely to be affected by the lockdown far more than many other industries. Both actors and technicians have been affected,” he says.