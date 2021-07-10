Film critic, actor Kathi Mahesh passes away weeks after his accident

Film critic and actor Kathi Mahesh passed away on Saturday, nearly two weeks after being involved in a major road accident in Nellore. He had recently been shifted to a hospital in Chennai, where he was being monitored by doctors.

The outspoken reviewer, who hailed from Chitoor, garnered attention with his sharp comments on Telugu cinema and soon carved a niche for himself in the industry.

Kathi Mahesh participated in the first season of Bigg Boss Telugu, which was hosted by 'Young Tiger' Jr NTR. He also appeared in movies such as Hrudaya Kaleyam and Kobbari Matta. The actor was last seen in the Sankranti blockbuster Krack, starring Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan.

Aadarsh Balakrishna, his Bigg Boss Telugu housemate, offered his condolences to his family and described him as a man with 'interesting ideologies'.

Spent a lot of time with #kathimahesh in the Big Boss House. Was a man of immense knowledge and interesting ideologies. Gone too soon. Deepest condolences to the family 🙏 pic.twitter.com/bGum4yhMOZ — Aadarsh Balakrishna (@AadarshBKrishna) July 10, 2021

