Film director Biju Vattappara passes away

Vattappara, a native of Okkal, collapsed and died while he was in Muvattupuzha for personal reasons on Monday.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 May 2024, 07:54 IST
Kochi: Film director and screenplay writer Biju Vattappara, known for his work on movies, several serials and documentaries, died on May 13, according to sources in the film industry here on Tuesday.

He was 54. Vattappara, a native of Okkal, collapsed and died while he was in Muvattupuzha for personal reasons on Monday.

He directed movies such as Ramaravanan, Swantham Karyam Zindabad, and My Dear Mummy. Additionally, he wrote screenplays for films like Lokanathan IAS, starring Kalabhavan Mani, among others.

The FEFKA directors' union condoled Vattappara's demise.

Published 14 May 2024, 07:54 IST
