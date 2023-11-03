Film festivals losing their charm?

The death of film society movements has dealt a severe blow to film festivals. The first film society was started in Kolkata in the late ’40s by Chidannanda Das Gupta, Kamal Kumar Majumdar and Satyajit Ray. Ray was of the opinion that film society movements enlightens the purpose of meaningful cinema. Film societies carried out cultural movements to uplift the cause of true cinema which is missing today. The merger of the Children’s Film Society with NFDC was seriously debated because of this very reason.