Just Watched #Dhurandhar2⁰Patriotism with swag 🇮🇳 A film that will make every patriot proud 🇮🇳⁰Many clap-trapping moments 👏🏽 BLAST! 💥 Congratulations to the entire team.⁰Fine performances by @ActorMadhavan garu & all actors . Technical brilliance .
After last nights watch of #Dhurandhar2 in terms of it’s sheer cumulative impact in every which way , whether on it’s expected collections , audience euphoria , social influences , cinematic grammar breaking , and above all the psychological audio visual impact , it will be a…
Last night I saw the epic 3 hrs 49 minute ride that is Dhurandhar 2, and my head is still spinning. This is the blueprint for how to conquer a high-stakes sequel. Filmmaker @AdityaDharFilms vision is electrify in every frame, the pace is non-stop, and you can’t catch your breath… pic.twitter.com/B7tszZ9TKj