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Film fraternity unites to celebrate the release of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'

From "Sholay x 100", "top notch" to "explosive," here is what the biggest names in cinema have to say about Aditya Dhar’s espionage drama, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 10:33 IST
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Allu Arjun

Vijay Deverakonda

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Kartik Aaryan

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan</p></div>

Credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan

Ram Gopal Varma

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Preity Zinta

Ananya Panday

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday</p></div>

Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday

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Madhur Bhandarkar

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Published 19 March 2026, 10:33 IST
Entertainment NewsbollywoodRanveer SinghIndian Cinemaallu arjunAditya DharFilmyzilla

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