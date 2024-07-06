Film sets are patriarchal: Nidhi Saxena

My character carries the baggage and trauma from her childhood. She grew up in a dysfunctional household – her parents are separated and her mother is involved in an affair with another man. She grew up with feelings of abandonment and loneliness. She’s also like the other women who I grew up with in small towns of India, where even as children, we weren’t allowed to play outside. I’ve mostly seen women inside the house and they cope with a different kind of depression. And nobody talks about it. So my protagonist, although 40, is emotionally still a child coping with the trauma she faced in her younger days.

The film is also surrealistic and has a tinge of magical realism.