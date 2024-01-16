Filmfare Awards: It's SRK vs SRK as 'Jawan', 'Pathaan' to fight it out for best movie; Vanga gets best director nod

In the director category, the nominees include 'Jawan' helmer Atlee, Karan Johar for 'Rocky Aur Rani...', Amit Rai for 'OMG2', Sandeep Reddy Vanga for 'Animal', Siddharth Anand for 'Pathaan' and Vidhu Vinod Chopra for '12th Fail'.