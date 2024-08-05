Home
Filmfare Awards South 2024: Check out the winners

The 69th SOBHA Filmfare Awards South 2024 with Kamar Film Factory celebrated the finest talents in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam cinema industry amid much fanfare at JRC Convention, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, on August 3, 2024. Check out the the list of winners.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 05 August 2024, 09:51 IST

Rakshit Shetty bagged the 'Best Actor' in a leading role (Male) for his impressive work in Sapta Sagaradaache Ello.

Rakshit Shetty bagged the 'Best Actor' in a leading role (Male) for his impressive work in Sapta Sagaradaache Ello.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Actress Siri Ravikumar received 'Best Actor' in a leading role (Female) for her outstanding work in Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye.

Actress Siri Ravikumar received 'Best Actor' in a leading role (Female) for her outstanding work in Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Nani walked away with the 'Best Actor' in a leading role (MALE) award for his performance in Dasara.

Nani walked away with the 'Best Actor' in a leading role (MALE) award for his performance in Dasara.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Actress Keerthy Suresh was felicitated with the 'Best Actor' in a leading role (Female) for her powerful acting in Dasara.

Actress Keerthy Suresh was felicitated with the 'Best Actor' in a leading role (Female) for her powerful acting in Dasara.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Filmmaker Venu Yeldandi won the 'Best Director' award for his outstanding work in the movie Balagam.

Filmmaker Venu Yeldandi won the 'Best Director' award for his outstanding work in the movie Balagam.

Credit: Special Arrangement

'Chiyaan' Vikram won the Best Actor (Male) in a leading role for his powerful performance in Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 at the 69th SOBHA Filmfare Awards South.

'Chiyaan' Vikram won the Best Actor (Male) in a leading role for his powerful performance in Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 at the 69th SOBHA Filmfare Awards South.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Nimisha Sajayan took home the 'Best Actor' female trophy (Tamil) for Chithha.

Nimisha Sajayan took home the 'Best Actor' female trophy (Tamil) for Chithha.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Superstar Mammootty was felicitated with the 'Best Actor' in a leading role (MALE) award for his performance Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakam.

Superstar Mammootty was felicitated with the 'Best Actor' in a leading role (MALE) award for his performance Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakam.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Vincy Aloshious won the 'Best Actor' (Female) in a leading role for her performance in Rekha at the 69th SOBHA Filmfare Awards South.

Vincy Aloshious won the 'Best Actor' (Female) in a leading role for her performance in Rekha at the 69th SOBHA Filmfare Awards South.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Published 05 August 2024, 09:51 IST
Entertainment NewsFilmfare awards

