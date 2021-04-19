Filmmaker Guruprasad tests positive for Covid-19, slams Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa

Kannada filmmaker Guruprasad, who announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, slammed the state government for the "dismal pandemic situation".

"I have tested positive for the coronavirus. If I were to succumb to this dreaded virus, then I blame Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, his son Vijayendra and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar for it. They had one year's time to plan and fight the virus. But today, the virus has destroyed the livelihood of the daily wage workers and poor people. The government has failed in its duty. After the initial lockdowns, it looks like no work has gone into solving the problem," he said in a video posted on his Facebook account.

Guruprasad, director of cult films 'Mata' (2006) and 'Eddelu Manjunatha' (2009), had announced 'Ranganayaka', his third movie with Jaggesh. The film's shooting had been stalled due to the pandemic. "The producer has invested so much in the film and actors are waiting for the resumption of the shoot. But my current situation has caused further delay in proceedings," he said.