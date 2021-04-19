Filmmaker Guruprasad tests Covid positive, slams CM BSY

Filmmaker Guruprasad tests positive for Covid-19, slams Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa

Guruprasad, director of cult films 'Mata' (2006) and 'Eddelu Manjunatha' (2009), had announced 'Ranganayaka', his third movie with Jaggesh

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 19 2021, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2021, 00:41 ist
Guruprasad. Credit: DH photo.

Kannada filmmaker Guruprasad, who announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, slammed the state government for the "dismal pandemic situation".

"I have tested positive for the coronavirus. If I were to succumb to this dreaded virus, then I blame Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, his son Vijayendra and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar for it. They had one year's time to plan and fight the virus. But today, the virus has destroyed the livelihood of the daily wage workers and poor people. The government has failed in its duty. After the initial lockdowns, it looks like no work has gone into solving the problem," he said in a video posted on his Facebook account. 

Guruprasad, director of cult films 'Mata' (2006) and 'Eddelu Manjunatha' (2009), had announced 'Ranganayaka', his third movie with Jaggesh. The film's shooting had been stalled due to the pandemic. "The producer has invested so much in the film and actors are waiting for the resumption of the shoot. But my current situation has caused further delay in proceedings," he said. 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Guruprasad
B S Yediyurappa
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate

Crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate

NASA's helicopter makes successful flight on Mars

NASA's helicopter makes successful flight on Mars

MI, DC look to outsmart each other in battle of equals

MI, DC look to outsmart each other in battle of equals

Christie's to auction 'highest-estimated Asian artwork'

Christie's to auction 'highest-estimated Asian artwork'

Oscars filmmakers hail disability progress

Oscars filmmakers hail disability progress

Israelis get shot in the arm: Mask-free days

Israelis get shot in the arm: Mask-free days

 