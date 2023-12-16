Finale to Vedike’s 40th year is ‘Rathnan Padagalu’

Vedike Foundation was founded by C R Simha in 1983. In addition to performing numerous plays, the foundation also provides a two-year diploma in theatre, free of cost at its theatre school, Vedike Naatakashaale in Bengaluru. It holds performances on the second Saturday of every month at K H Kalasoudha (Prabhat Auditorium) and the fourth Saturday and Sunday at Vyoma Artspace and Studio Theatre, both in Bengaluru. The plays performed are all classics from Kannada theatre and literature. These include historical, social and folk tales.