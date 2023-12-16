Finale to Vedike’s 40th year is ‘Rathnan Padagalu’

A musical adaptation of literary stalwart G P Rajarathnam’s classic, ‘Ratnan Padagalu’ will be performed by Bengaluru-based theatre group, Vedike Foundation. Written by eminent actor-director C R Simha, the musical is titled ‘Jai Ho Ratna’. It will be performed as a finale for the foundation’s year-long celebration commemorating their 40th anniversary. It also marks the founder, C R Simha’s 80th birth anniversary. ‘Rathnan Padagalu’ is a collection of eight poems and is a satirical commentary on society.
The celebration began on January 14 with the adaptation of Girish Karnad’s ‘Tughlaq’, directed by C R Simha. During the course of the year, they have performed 40 shows, among which are 10 major plays and 12 one-act plays.
Among the plays performed this year are ‘Kaakana Kote’, ‘Haavu Yeni’ and ‘Bhairavi’ by C R Simha, ‘Bahaddur Ganda’ and ‘Polisariddaare Yechcharike’ by Jasleen Simha, and ‘Aasphota’ by Ritwik Simha. Out of the 10 productions staged this year, 5 of them were directed by the founder. “Our aim is to uphold the legacy of the founder,” remarked Ritwik, the organiser.
Vedike Foundation was founded by C R Simha in 1983. In addition to performing numerous plays, the foundation also provides a two-year diploma in theatre, free of cost at its theatre school, Vedike Naatakashaale in Bengaluru. It holds performances on the second Saturday of every month at K H Kalasoudha (Prabhat Auditorium) and the fourth Saturday and Sunday at Vyoma Artspace and Studio Theatre, both in Bengaluru. The plays performed are all classics from Kannada theatre and literature. These include historical, social and folk tales.
