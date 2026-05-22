<p>Actors Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Swastika Mukherjee are facing legal trouble over their past social media activity. On Thursday, police confirmed that an official complaint has been filed against the duo for allegedly making inflammatory online remarks during the West Bengal post-poll violence in 2021.</p><p>According to authorities, advocate Joydeep Sen lodged the complaint at the Gariahat police station. In the complaint, Sen alleged that the actors' social media commentary had the potential to fuel political unrest during the highly volatile period following the May 2021 assembly election results.</p>.FIR filed against TMC's Abhishek Banerjee over 'inflammatory' remarks during West Bengal polls.<p>As per the complaint, after the Trinamool Congress won the majority on May 2, 2021, Parambrata posted on X (then Twitter), 'Let today be declared World Thrashing Day', to which Swastika allegedly responded, 'Hahaha, let it be'.</p><p>The complainant further alleged that the actors' social media exchanges worsened the political hostility and violence seen across the state during the post-poll unrest.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | EC directs police to take stern action over objectionable post targeting Mamata Banerjee.<p>In his complaint, he also referred to the killing of BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar in Beliaghata hours later, alleging that comments of this nature encouraged political violence.</p><p>A complaint has been received at Gariahat police station, and an FIR has been registered. The matter is being examined as per law," a senior Kolkata Police officer said.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | TMC, BJP accuse each other of hate speech; lodge complaints with EC.<p>The complainant argued that the posts could trigger abetment charges under Section 107 of the Indian Penal Code. They said that even though the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) is the law currently in effect, IPC provisions remain applicable because the alleged incident occurred in 2021.</p><p>While police have launched an official investigation into the claims, both Parambrata and Swastika have so far maintained public silence regarding the FIR.</p>