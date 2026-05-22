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FIR against Parambrata, Swastika over 2021 social media posts

The complainant alleged that the actors' social media exchanges worsened the political hostility in Bengal and violence seen across the state during the post-poll unrest.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 08:58 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 08:58 IST
Entertainment NewsSocial mediaBengalTrendingFIR lodgedFilmyzilla

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