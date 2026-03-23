<p><em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em> has stirred up controversy as a formal complaint has been filed by a Shiv Sena leader against a particular scene in the movie featuring Ranveer Singh and R. Madhavan.</p><p>The complaint was filed on Sunday at Mulund Police Station, Mumbai against the film’s makers and actor R. Madhavan.</p><p>According to the complaint, a particular scene in the film allegedly insults Sikh traditions and shows disrespect towards Guru Gobind Singh and Gurbani.</p><p>The complaint was filed by Gurjyot Singh Keer, a Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader and president of the organisation “Sikhs in Maharashtra.”</p><p>Taking to his official Instagram handle, Gurjyot said, "I strongly condemn the blatant disrespect shown towards Gurbani by the makers of Dhurandhar 2. Portraying a character @actormaddy talking to @ranveersingh while smoking a cigarette and reciting sacred Gurbani ‘Siraso pehchaniye jo Lade Deen ke Heth’ is deeply hurtful and unacceptable."</p>.<p>He continued, "Gurbani is not mere dialogue — it is divine, sacred, and holds immense spiritual significance for the Sikh community. Such irresponsible depiction reflects ignorance and a lack of sensitivity towards our faith."</p><p>Further urging the Sikh community to hold peaceful protest, Gurjyot said, "I urge the entire Sikh community to stand united and peacefully protest this insult. Show black flags to those responsible — Aditya Dhar, R. Madhavan, and Ranveer Singh — wherever they appear, if they fail to issue a sincere apology to the SGPC and the Sikh community."</p><p>Just a few days ago, the makers had reportedly received a legal notice due to some fan made AI generated poster of the song which showed Ranveer Singh wearing a Dastaar while holding a cigarette. However, it was later clarified that the poster was not official.</p>.<p><strong>Vishal Dadlani took an indirect dig at Dhurandhar 2</strong></p><p>Dhurandhar 2 has been making headlines for more than one reason.</p><p>While several celebrities have showered praise on the Aditya Dhar directorial, Vishal Dadlani doesn't seem much impressed by the movie. He seems to be taking an indirect dig at the movie.</p><p>In a series of Instagram Stories, Dadlani highlighted the real-world impact of the 2016 demonetisation move announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the film, the move is reimagined as ‘Operation Green Leaf’.</p><p>While he didn't directly mention Dhurandhar 2, he hinted at it by using Satinder Sartaaj’s track <em>Jaiye Sajana</em>, which features in <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em>, making the reference clear.</p><p>In one of the Stories, he wrote, “The high percentage of cash return led to widespread analysis that the move failed to permanently eliminate a large portion of ‘black money’ from the economy, as intended (sic).”</p><p>He added, “In light of the new BS doing the rounds, it's important to remember that...A film is just entertainment. Facts are facts no matter what (sic).”</p><p>In another Story, he highlighted a separate analysis which stated, “Terror attacks and violence in India continued after the 2016 demonetisation, with major incidents like the 2019 Pulwama attack and ongoing border disturbances. While aimed at curbing terror funding, analysis indicates aggregate terror incidents remained unchanged, showing varied impacts: capital-intensive attacks fell in the Northeast while Left-Wing Extremism areas showed no disruption (sic).”</p><p>He added alongside it, “Watch films for fun, but get your information from better sources (sic).”</p>