Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

FIR filed against 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' by Sikh community for disrespecting Gurbani

A formal complaint was filed by a Shiv Sena leader on Sunday against a particular scene in the movie.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 12:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 March 2026, 12:39 IST
Ranveer SinghLegal actionAditya DharEntertainmen News

Follow us on :

Follow Us