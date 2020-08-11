No connection of FIR with offence in Patna: Rhea to SC

FIR lodged by Sushant Singh Rajput's father has no connection with any offence in Patna: Actress Rhea Chakraborty tells SC

PTI
  • Aug 11 2020, 15:27 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2020, 15:27 ist
Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty (C) leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office after questioning within the scope of the investigation of the suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in Mumbai on August 7, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

Actress Rhea Chakraborty told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that the FIR lodged in Bihar by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father against her in relation to his son's suicide has absolutely no connection with any offence in Patna.

A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy was told by senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the actress, that there appears to be considerable amount of state interference, influence and therefore an apprehension of bias.

He referred to the timeline in the case and said that there was considerable delay of over 38 days in lodging of the FIR at Patna.

Divan referred to the complaint by Rajput’s father to police in Patna and said that all averments mentioned in the complaint are relatable to Mumbai.

He said that Mumbai Police had recorded statements of 56 persons in the case and the probe has proceeded quite substantially.

The hearing in the matter is going on.

On August 5, the top court had said that the truth behind the “unfortunate” death of the "gifted and talented artist" should come out.

The Centre had apprised it of having accepted the Bihar government’s recommendation for a CBI probe in the matter.

The top court had directed Rajput’s father Krishna Kishore Singh as also Bihar and Maharashtra to respond within three days to Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of an FIR, accusing her of abetting the actor's suicide, from Patna to Mumbai.

The 34-year-old Bollywood actor was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. 

Sushant Singh Rajput
Rhea Chakraborty
Supreme Court
CBI
Bihar
Patna
Maharashtra
Mumbai

