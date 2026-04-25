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First arrest made in Akshay Kumar's daughter asked for 'nudes' case

After several months of an intensive and thorough investigation, the Maharashtra Cyber Police successfully located and arrested the individual responsible.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 10:25 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 10:25 IST
Entertainment NewsAkshay KumarMumbai policeCyber crimeTrendingFilmyzilla

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