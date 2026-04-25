<p>A man has been taken into custody by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra </a>Cyber Cell following reports of harassment involving Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s family. Confirming the development, ADG Yashasvi Yadav said that the individual has been arrested for allegedly demanding nude pictures from 13-year-old Nitara while she was playing an online game.</p><p>The harassment occurred through a popular online gaming platform where the suspect was able to interact with Nitara directly. She got a message while playing an online game.</p> .Akshay Kumar says daughter was asked to send nude photo while playing online game.<p>In October 2025, Akshay Kumar spoke candidly about a disturbing harassment incident involving his daughter. He said that while she was playing a game online, she received a message asking for her gender. After she confirmed she was female, the individual immediately demanded nude photos. Nitara handled the situation perfectly. She immediately shut down the device and informed her mother about what had happened.</p><p>In response to the incident, Akshay Kumar lodged an official complaint. After several months of an intensive and thorough investigation, the Maharashtra Cyber Police successfully located and arrested the individual responsible.</p><p>Meanwhile, Akshay had also requested CM Devendra Fadnavis to organise cybercrime classes in schools to safeguard young children from this harassment.</p><p>On the professional front, Akshay Kumar has a packed slate with heavy comedy and action sequels in the pipeline. Akshay’s major projects include Welcome to the Jungle (2026), Jolly LLB 3 (2025) and a new comedy with Vidya Balan. He is also filming Hera Pheri 3 and Golmaal 5.</p>