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First look of Ranbir Kapoor as 'Rama' in 'Ramayana' to be out in April: Know date, cast and other details

Ranbir Kapoor fans received a special gift on Ram Navami as the makers of Ramayana shared a major update about the project.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 06:46 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 06:46 IST
Entertainment NewsRanbir KapoorTrendingNamit MalhotraFilmyzilla

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