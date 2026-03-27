<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ranbir-kapoor">Ranbir Kapoor</a> fans received a special gift on<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/lifestyle/rama-navami-2026-march-26-or-27when-to-celebrate-ram-lallas-birth-know-date-muhurat-and-more-3943770"> Ram Navami </a>as the makers of <em>Ramayana</em> shared a major update about the project. Producer Namit Malhotra took to social media to announce that a new promotional asset titled 'Rama' will be unveiled on Hanuman Jayanti (on April 2), further elevating the craze for the film.</p>.Namit Malhotra's 'Ramayana': India’s most expensive film begins its journey with breathtaking preview.<p>Wishing everyone a happy Rama Navami, he wrote: “Shubh Rama Navami. This is a story that belongs to all of us, and every step we take has been guided by a deep sense of responsibility, devotion, and care to bring our very own ramayana to life in its truest spirit and scale with utmost sincerity. We look forward to sharing the next glimpse, 'Rama' on 2nd April, on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, as we begin to showcase all these years of our effort through a grand world reveal with fans, celebrating this moment across the world. Thank you for your love, faith, and patience."</p>.<p>With Ranbir Kapoor stepping into the role of Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as the formidable Ravana, Sunny Deol as the mighty Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, <em>Ramayana</em> is one of the most awaited films of 2026.</p>.'Ramayana' set for grand release on Diwali 2026 and 2027, says Namit Malhotra.<p>Earlier, during one of the events, director Nitesh Tiwari described the project as a cultural milestone, calling it "more than a film.” He said, "This is more than a film. It is a vision meant to transcend borders while honouring the soul of our culture."</p>.From New York to New Delhi: Namit Malhotra's 'Ramayana: The Introduction' becomes a cultural celebration.<p>Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the two-part epic is slated for a worldwide IMAX release, with Part 1 arriving in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.</p>