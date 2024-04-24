First song from Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' to be out on May 1

The much-awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule starring Allu Arjun, and Rashmika Mandanna has brought a cyclone after the makers dropped the dynamic poster followed by a teaser.

Ever since then, the fans and cinema lovers are eagerly awaiting further updates and buzzing the social media with several requests.

The movie has been trending on social media and the excitement of everyone doubled with the announcement of the release of the first single Pushpa Pushpa from Allu Arjun starrer.

Continuing the road to the film's release, the makers have dropped the lyrical promo of the first single Pushpa Pushpa.

As the title suggests, the song seems to be a peppy foot-tapping number that promises a larger-than-life introduction to Allu Arjun's iconic character Pushpa Raj.

The makers took to social media and wrote, "#Pushpa2FirstSingle 'Pushpa Pushpa' will be out on May 1 at 11:07 am."