First Visuals: Salman Khan resumes work, steps out of home with heavy security after gunshot incident

It showed Khan's unwavering dedication to his craft.

The Dabangg star has asked his friends and actors from the industry not to worry. He further requested them not to visit Galaxy Apartments as it is getting inconvenient for other members of the society as well, reported India Today.

“There is nothing to tell. They just want publicity, there is no need to worry," Khan's father Salim Khan told CNN News 18.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has spoken to Salman and later the Mumbai Police Commissioner about the security situation. Security measures surrounding the actor have been significantly ramped up. Additionally, stringent safety protocols have been implemented.

Khan already enjoys a Y-plus security and it was further beefed up yesterday after the incident.

On the work front, Salman Khan has a series of projects including Godfather, Sikandar, Tiger vs Pathaan, The Bull, Prem Ki Shaadi and Dabangg 4.