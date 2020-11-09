5 Hindi remakes of Tamil films to watch before 'Laxmii'

Five Hindi remakes of Tamil movies to watch before 'Laxmi'

'Laxmii' is a remake of the Tamil horror-comedy 'Kanchana'

Roktim Rajpal
Roktim Rajpal, DH Web Desk,
  Nov 09 2020, 12:46 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2020, 14:02 ist
Akshay Kumar in 'Laxmii'. Credit: Twitter/@akshaykumar

The eagerly-awaited Laxmii, starring Akshay Kumar, is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on Monday much to the delight of fans. The Raghava Lawrence-helmed biggie is a remake of the director Tamil movie Kanchana and revolves around what happens when a man is possessed by a female spirit. 

With the 'Diwali Dhamaka' almost upon us, here is a look at five popular Bollywood movies that were remakes of Tamil hits. 

Dharti (1970)

A remake of actor Sivaji Ganesan's Sivandha Mann, Dharti was an action-drama that featured Rajendra Kumar and Waheeda Rahman in the lead. It enjoys a cult following due to its powerful presentation and strong message. 

Andha Kanoon (1983)

The action-packed Andha Kanoon, which marked actor Rajinikanth's Bollywood debut, was a remake of Vijayakanth's Tamil hit Sattam Oru Iruttarai. It revolved around the journey of a feisty young man who decides to avenge the murders of his near and dear ones. Andha Kanoon featured Hema Malini in the role of a cop with Amitabh Bachchan playing a 'disgraced' forest officer. 

John Jani Janardhan (1984)

The Rajinikanth-starrer was a remake of the mass hero's cult film Moondru Mugam and featured him in three distinct roles. The film gave 'Superstar' a good platform to showcase his abilities, helping him consolidate his standing in the Hindi film industry.

Ghajini (2008)

The AR Murugadoss-directed Ghajini was a remake of the director's 2005 blockbuster of the same name and revolved around the journey of a man suffering from Anterograde Amnesia. While Suriya starred in the Tamil version, Aamir Khan played the lead role in the Bollywood remake. 

Holiday (2014)

A remake of the Vijay-starrer Thuppakki, Holiday featured 'Khiladi' in the role of an Army officer and hit the right notes with its gripping screenplay. The Rowdy Rathore actor did full justice to the action scenes, proving that his star power is second to none. Holiday had an impressive supporting cast that included Sonakshi Sinha, Freddy Daruwala and Govinda. 
 

