Five key moments for Malayalam cinema in 2021

There's no denying the fact that 2021 was a pretty memorable affair from the Malayalam film industry as it partly regained its mojo after the Covid-19 lockdown. With 2021 around the corner, here are the key moments for Mollywood from the year gone by.

Mammootty proves his mettle

Mammootty, who scored a big hit in 2020 with Shylock, turned saviour for cinemas as his film The Priest opened to a phenomenal response at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews. The biggie garnered attention as it marked the veteran's first collaboration with 'Lady Superstar' Manju Warrier. Mammootty tried to keep the momentum going with One but things didn't go as planned as the political drama proved to be a commercial failure. It, however, received acclaim after its OTT premiere.

Drishyam 2 does well on OTT

February proved to be an eventful month for the industry as Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 opened to a thunderous response on OTT, receiving positive reviews from cinephiles. This was perceived to be a big win for the web space as many felt that the movie would have done well at the box office because of Lalettan's popularity. The film, a sequel to the 2013 blockbuster Drishyam, revolved around what happens when the protagonist deals with the consequences of his past actions.

Nedumudi Venu passes away

The industry lost one of its most dependable performers when National Award winner Nedumudi Venu passed away in October due to kidney-related ailments. Several big names from the Malayalam film industry paid tribute to him after his death.

He was best known for his work in films such as Margam, Thenmavin Kombath and His Highness Abdullah. Veteran actor Rizabawa, best known for his work in Harihar Nagar, too died this year.

Young stars shine

Young guns Fahadh Faasil and Dulquer Salmaan hit the bullseye with their films this year. DQ's Kurup emerged as the monster hit when it hit the screens this November. The film was based on the life of the notorious criminal Sukumara Kurup and proved to be a good star vehicle. Fahadh, on the other hand, consolidated his standing as Mollywood's 'king of OTT' with Malik and Joji. He, however, suffered a setback when Irul failed to meet expectations. Prithviraj too garnered attention on OTT with Cold Case, Kuruthi and Bhramam.



Marakkar bombs at box office

Mohanlal returned to cinemas with Marakkar, which hit the screens on December 2. Fans expected it to emerge as a bonafide blockbuster as it had bagged National Awards in various categories but that did not happen. The Priyadarshan-helmed period drama failed to work its magic at the box office due to the unimpressive word of mouth. This was Mohanlal's first theatrical release after the underwhelming Big Brother.