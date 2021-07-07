Five reasons why Dilip Kumar was the 'icon of icons'

Bollywood icon Dilip Kumar, who passed away earlier today, was a stellar performer and an inseparable part of Indian cinema's glorious history. He enthralled fans with his work for nearly five decades, emerging as a source of inspiration for future legends such as Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. On Wednesday (July 7), as the film fraternity mourns the death of one of his biggest stars, here is a look at why 'Saab' is regarded as the 'hero of heroes'.

Friendship first

Kumar was always on good terms with Dev Anand and 'The Showman' Raj Kapoor even though they were perceived to be professional rivals during the peak years of their respective career. He acted alongside Kapoor in Andaz, which was released in 1949. The Saudagar hero and the 'Evergreen Superstar' collaborated for Insaniyat, which hit the screens in 1955. . The 'Original Trimurti' never did a film together but often bonded over sports and other shared interests.



Humility personified



Kumar had never hesitated to praise his peers, which is regarded as a sign of humility. He had once remarked that ANR (Akkineni Nageswara Rao), who acted in the Telugu and Tamil adaptations of the classic novel Devdas, had done full justice to the role. The legend also praised M. G. Ramachandran's (MGR) work in Enga Veettu Pillai, a remake of Ramudu Bheemudu. Kumar had incidentally starred in Ram Aur Shyam, the Hindi version of NTR's (Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao) classic.

A silent mentor



'Saab' frequently encouraged younger actors to push their limits, which made him a mentor to them. He was offered the lead role in Naya Din Nai Raat but refused to take it up. He soon asked the makers to approach Sanjeev Kumar, who accepted the offer and the rest is history. Kumar also collaborated with Amitabh Bachchan for Shakti, which is regarded as one of the finest films of Big B's career. He also acted alongside Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in Mashaal and Vidhaata respectively.

Trendsetter

Kumar's work was always ahead of the times, which made him the undisputed 'King' of the big screen. He essayed a character with negative shades in Amar, a bold step for a young hero. The star later surprised many by playing a bandit in the 1961 release Gunga Jumna, a decision his own family members asked him to reconsider. In an interview with Filmfare years ago, he revealed that they felt the audience would not accept him in the role of a lawbreaker. Gunga Jumna received rave reviews and is regarded as a classic. The Salim-Javed-penned Deewar had shades of the classic.



Kumar played a triple role in Bairaag, something not a lot of actors have done over the years.



International icon

There is a perception that Kumar's popularity was limited to Bollywood. The reality, however, is quite different. The star garnered international attention with his work in the 1952 release Aan, which was released worldwide with subtitles. He was offered the lead role in Lawrence of Arabia but turned down the offer, which eventually went to Egyptian actor Omar Shariff.