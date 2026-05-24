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'Fjord' by Romania's Mungiu wins Cannes Film Festival's top prize

It is the second time ⁠Mungiu has won the prize, after 2007's 4 ‌Months, 3 Weeks ​and 2 Days.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 20:39 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 20:39 IST
Entertainment NewsCannes Film FestivalCristian Mungiu

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