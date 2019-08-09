Four Kannada movies win big at National Film Awards

A number of Kannada films bagged awards at the 66th National Film Awards announced on Friday, placing the Kannada film industry on the national map.

Rishab Shetty's third directorial venture Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shale Kasargod (SHPSK) won the Best Children's Film award. Set in Kasargod, the film is about a high school in danger of shutting down and the local Kannada community's fear of losing its identity.

D Satya Prakash’s Ondalla Eradalla won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration. Largely shot in Mangaluru, the story is scripted around a Muslim boy called Sameera and his cow named Banu. Child actor PV Rohit, who played the film's central character Sameera, was one of the four recipients of the Best Child Artist award.

The Best Editing and Best Lyrics award went to Sruthi Hariharan-starrer Nathicharami. Hariharan also won the Special Mention Award in the feature film category for her performance in the film.

The much-hyped KGF, starring Yash, won the award for Best Special Effects and KGF's Anbu-Arivu won the Best Action award.