Four key takeaways from the teaser of Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram'

Noted filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj took to Twitter on Saturday (November 7) to share the teaser of his eagerly-awaited movie with ace actor Kamal Haasan. The short video, which confirms that the film is titled Vikram, features the artiste par excellence in a 'desi' avatar, much to the delight of his die-hard fans.

With the 'Ulaga Nayagan' set to make a stylish comeback to the big screen, here is a look at the key takeaways from the Vikram teaser.

The Lokesh touch: The director's last big release Kaithi, starring actor Karthi, featured a well-received sequence in which the protagonist is seen eating Biryani. The teaser of Vikram focuses Kamal's character as he gets ready to enjoy a traditional meal with those who matter to him, suggesting that the film is likely to have a distinct Lokesh Kanagaraj touch.

A first for Kamal?: The teaser has piqued curiosity as it features the tagline 'there lived a ghost named Vikram'. A section of the audience feels that the film is likely to have supernatural elements, touching upon urban/ folk legends. If this is indeed the case, Vikram will be a first for 'Nammavar' and will help him add a new dimension to his career.

A feast for action lovers: Unlike Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi, Kamal is not considered to be an action hero in the conventional sense. He has experimented with his reel image rather than sticking to one genre. He had fight scenes Abhay/ Aalavandhan and Vishwaroop/ Vishwaroopam but these movies were thrillers as opposed to masala actioners.

Kamal's character is seen holding a gun in the teaser and this suggests that the film might be more action-packed than his previous movie.

Mass Marana: The stylish background music featured in the opening moments of the teaser and Kamal's gait might superficially remind a section of the audience of Rajinikanth's mannerisms in the 2016 mass actioner movie Kabali. This indicates that the film might prove to be a feast for the aam janta.