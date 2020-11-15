Four key takeaways from the teaser of Vijay's 'Master'

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to Twitter on Saturday (November 14) to share the official teaser of his next movie Master much to the delight of fans. The short video, featuring Kollywood actor Vijay in a new avatar, has taken social media by storm and is likely to create a few records. With 'Thalapathy' mania set to begin, here is a look at the major takeaways from the Master teaser.

Vijay in a new avatar: Master apparently features Vijay in the role of a rowdy professor, who lives life on his own terms. The film, which is set in a college, might click with the 'Gen Y' audience and help the Mersal star expand his already impressive fanbase even further.

A treat for the masses: The teaser suggests that Master is likely to feature plenty of punch dialogues and paisa vasool action sequences. If this is indeed the case, it might do full justice to Vijay's larger-than-life reel image.

Vijay Sethupathi at his best: Actor Vijay Sethupathi plays Vijay's arch-nemesis in Master much to the delight of 'Makkal Selvan' fans. His physical intensity is one of the major highlights of the teaser, indicating that he might prove to be the surprise package of the biggie.

VJS is going through a rough phase on the work front. He essayed a key role in the Telugu biggie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy but failed to make an impact due to limited screen time. He was also seen in the Tamil movie Sangathamizhan, which did not do well at the box office. It remains to be seen whether Master helps him get a much-needed hit.

A gamechanger for Lokesh?: Lokesh, who enjoys a decent fan following due to his unique style of storytelling, became the talk of the town last year when he directed the Karthi-starrer Kaithi. The positive response to the film proved that he is capable of working with established stars, opening new avenues for him. Master is his first movie with a mass hero, making it a crucial release for him. If the film is as impressive as the teaser, it might establish him as an 'A-lister'.

