Four key takeaways from the teaser of Vikram-Irfan Pathan's movie 'Cobra'

The makers of actor Vikram's upcoming movie Cobra have unveiled its teaser much to the delight of fans. The short video packs a punch as it features enough 'masala' to satisfy the target audience. With 'Chiyaan' mania set to run wild, here are the key takeaways from the teaser of the magnum opus.

Vikram in multiple avatars: The teaser features Vikram in multiple avatars, which suggests that it will be a showreel for the mass hero. This, however, is not the first time, he has experimented with his reel image. The Sethu star essayed the role of a 'hunched back' in the 2014 release I, hitting the right notes with his performance. He sported multiple looks in the popular films Kanthaswamy and Anniyan.

Finally, #Cobra. Looks like a comeback film for #ChiyaanVikram. Super impressive! @AjayGnanamuthu is a filmmaker to watch out for, especially in the big-budget action thriller zone!@arrahman's score 🔥https://t.co/JcBUwmsYU9 — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) January 9, 2021

A treat for the masses: Cobra apparently revolves around the journey of a genius who uses Mathematics to solve cases. Judging by the teaser, the film will feature several action sequences and 'paisa vasool' dialogues. If this is indeed the case, Cobra might do justice to Vikram's reel image and help him scale new heights.

Irfan the surprise package?: Former cricketer Irfan Pathan will be seen as the antagonist in Cobra, which has created a buzz among fans. He reportedly plays the role of a ruthless man who decides to challenge the protagonist by creating a major problem for him. He might prove to be the surprise package of the film even though he gets limited scope in the teaser.

Ajay Gnanamuthu's big moment: Cobra has been directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu and will be his first release in over two years. He impressed fans with the Nayanthara-starrer Imaikkaa Nodigal and will be hoping to add another hit to his kitty with Vikram's new film. Cobra has been shot on a grander scale than his last film, thus indicating that the stakes are higher. It, however, appears to be just as compelling as Imaikkaa Nodigal. Many feel, this indicates that the biggie might propel Ajay into the big league.

