Four key takeaways from the trailer of Sidharth Malhotra's 'Shershaah'

Amazon Prime Video on Sunday (July 25) unveiled the trailer of its upcoming movie Shershaah, creating a fair deal of buzz among fans. The film is 'inspired by' the life of Kargil hero Vikram Batra (PVC) and is slated to premiere on the streaming platform on August 13. Here are the key takeaways from the Shershaah trailer.



Sid's big moment?



Sidharth Malhotra, who made his Bollywood debut in 2012 with Student of the Year, is considered to be one of the most promising stars in the film industry. There, however, is a perception that filmmakers are yet to explore his potential as a performer to the fullest. The trailer suggests that Shershaah features him in a grand yet realistic role that is completely different from what he has done in the past. The film might prove to be a gamechanger for 'Sid' if the makers are able to flesh out the character in depth while doing justice to his bravery.

A miss for theatres

There's no denying the fact that OTT has emerged as an alternative to theatres due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While the digital medium helps films find wide patronage, it isn't really considered to be a substitute for the big screen experience. The trailer of Shershaah suggests that the flick features strong dialogue and war/battle sequences. In other words, it lends itself to a theatrical experience.



That said, an OTT-only release is a safer bet under the current circumstances as there is still uncertainty about whether fans would be willing to visit theatres amid fears of a third Covid-19 wave. Moreover, films such as Mumbai Saga and Saina--which were released in theatres a few months ago under the 'new normal' -- did not do too well at the box office.



Classy romantic track



Kiara Advani, who rose to fame with her work in the Telugu movie Bharat Ane Nenu and the Bollywood blockbuster Kabir Singh, plays the leading lady in Shershaah. The trailer touches upon the warm bond she shares with Sidharth's character. Their reel romance is likely to be classy and emotional. Her elegant look will be a major highlight of the biggie.

Vishnuvardhan to prove his mettle?

Shershaah has been helmed by Tamil filmmaker Vishnuvardhan and marks his Bollywood debut. The director made his presence felt in Kollywood with films such as Billa and Arrambam but suffered a setback when Yatchan, starring Arya, failed to live up to expectations. Shershaah appears to be an example of intelligent commercial cinema, which is the filmmaker's forte. It may help him revive his career.