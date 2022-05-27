Fox Star Studios rebrands to Star Studios

Fox Star Studios rebrands to Star Studios

The studio said the aim is to bring genre-agnostic stories to global audiences

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 27 2022, 14:27 ist
  • updated: May 27 2022, 14:27 ist
Fox Star Studios, one of India's leading movies studios, on Friday introduced a new visual identity and announced that the company has rebranded to Star Studios. Credit: Twitter/ @foxstarhindi

Fox Star Studios, one of India's leading movies studios, on Friday introduced a new visual identity and announced that the company has rebranded to Star Studios.

With this brand refresh, Star Studios plans to present universal story themes with iconic characters and new-age cinematic spectacles backed by cutting-edge technology for theatrical releases as well as direct-to-digital, the company said in a release.

The studio said the aim is to bring genre-agnostic stories to global audiences starting with 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva', 'Babli Bouncer', 'Gulmohar' and a remake of Malayalam film 'Hridayam'.

"With Star Studios, we aim to harbour the best creative minds and bring unique stories to audiences with an expanding entertainment palate. We are creating a diverse range of stories across genres from grand visual spectacles to family dramas and everything in between.

"We are delighted to create a collaborative studio environment at Star Studios, that helps create cinematic experiences across theatrical and direct-to-digital films. We have already announced a few of these films, and in weeks and months we will be announcing many more films," Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios, Disney Star said in a statement.

Under the name Fox Star Studios the banner has previously backed blockbuster films like 'MS Dhoni – The Untold Story', 'Sanju', 'Neerja' and 'Chhichhore'.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
bollywood
India News

What's Brewing

MP's Khandwa witnesses tribal exodus amid unemployment

MP's Khandwa witnesses tribal exodus amid unemployment

Geetanjali Shree wins Int'l Booker for 'Tomb of Sand'

Geetanjali Shree wins Int'l Booker for 'Tomb of Sand'

Creating a taekwondo revolution

Creating a taekwondo revolution

'Tranquil' Rajat Patidar makes a loud noise

'Tranquil' Rajat Patidar makes a loud noise

DH Toon | The scientific temper of Yogis and bhakts

DH Toon | The scientific temper of Yogis and bhakts

Why people go to Angkor Wat, not Hampi

Why people go to Angkor Wat, not Hampi

Break the vicious cycle of stress and psoriasis

Break the vicious cycle of stress and psoriasis

Who is protected against monkeypox?

Who is protected against monkeypox?

 