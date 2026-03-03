Menu
Fresh Content Alert: This Week’s Must-Watch Shows & Movies on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SunNXT & others

This week’s slate of releases is stacked, and we've gathered the absolute best so you can cut down on scrolling and get straight to the shows and movies you’ll love on your favourite OTT platforms.
Last Updated : 03 March 2026, 07:05 IST
Bruce Bruce: I Ain’t Playin’

Fall Guy

A Little Prayer

The Moment

A Private Life

Whistle

Om Shanthi Shanti Shantihi

Young Sherlock

Blue Therapy

Street Flow 3

Re/Member : The Last Night

Charitha Kamakshi

Subedaar

Vladimir

A Friend, a Murderer

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Netflix</p></div>

Credit: Netflix

Ted Season 2

With Love

Gandhi Talks

Chiraiya

Granny

Dear Radhi

Dheeram

Hello Bachhon

War Machine

Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate

The Dinosaurs

Boyfriend on Demand

The TikTok Killer

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Netflix</p></div>

Credit: Netflix

Strangers in the Park

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Netflix</p></div>

Credit: Netflix

Beastars Final Season Part 2

Sesame Street: Volume 2

Published 03 March 2026, 07:05 IST
