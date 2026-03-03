<p>Caught between old-school roots and new-school norms, Bruce Bruce riffs on family, fame and the real definition of foreplay in his debut Netflix special.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 03, 2026</p>.<p>One year after quitting the business, stuntman Colt Seavers is back on track to find a missing A-lister. But the deeper he digs into the mystery, the more he realizes he’s been set up, trapping him in a sinister scheme that pushes him toward a fall no safety net can catch.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: JioHotstar</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 03, 2026</p>.<p>When a soft-spoken vet in the South discovers his son’s secret affair, his world is turned upside down. He’s left with a heartbreaking choice: protect his family’s image or stand up for his daughter-in-law. It’s a moving, intimate drama about the quiet sacrifices we make for the people we love.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Prime Video</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 03, 2026</p>.<p>Charli XCX teams up with Aidan Zamiri for a sharp-witted mockumentary that blurs the line between reality and total meltdown. Playing a fictionalized version of herself in late 2024, Charli navigates the 'post-Brat' world, clashing with corporate demands and the sheer exhaustion of her first arena tour. It’s a hilarious, high-stress peek at the cost of being the internet's favourite obsession.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Prime Video</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 03, 2026</p>.<p>When one of her patients dies in what looks like a clear-cut suicide, Lilian refuses to buy it. Convinced there’s a killer hiding in the shadows, she launches her own off-the-books investigation. To uncover the truth, she’s forced to team up with her ex-husband (Daniel Auteuil) in a partnership that’s just as complicated as the case itself.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Prime Video</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 03, 2026</p>.<p>Some sounds should never be heard. When a group of teens unearths a relic from a dark past, a single blast from an Aztec death whistle marks them for a gruesome end. It’s a terrifying battle for survival as they realize that the whistle wasn't just a toy—it was a dinner bell for something ancient and hungry.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Prime Video</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 03, 2026</p>.<p>Torn away from her studies by an arranged marriage, one young woman refuses to let her story end there. Even in a world that wants her to stay small, she finds the strength to forge her own path and redefine what her life can be. It’s a powerful look at the fight for self-discovery against all odds.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Aha Video</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Telugu</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 04, 2026</p>.<p>Sherlock finds himself on the wrong side of the law when a routine murder investigation points directly at him. As the walls close in, he realizes this isn't just a simple setup; it's a deep-rooted plot that threatens everything he stands for. Watching him find his footing and trust his instincts for the first time is where the real mystery begins.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Prime Video</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English & others</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 04, 2026</p>.<p>Seven couples step out of their comfort zones and onto the therapist's couch to address their relationship issues in this reality series.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 04, 2026</p>.<p>Grieving and facing the consequences of their crimes, the Traoré brothers get one last chance to forge a new path in the final chapter of this trilogy.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 04, 2026</p>.<p>The nightmare is back, and the 'Red Person' isn't finished yet. In this high-stakes sequel to the 2022 hit, a new group of students finds themselves trapped in that same terrifying time loop. They’ll have to relive their most violent moments over and over again until they can unearth a truth far darker than the original curse.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 04, 2026</p>.<p>Naveen Bethiganti and Divya Sripada bring a raw, vulnerable energy to Charitha Kamakshi, a romantic drama that puts character growth front and center. Produced by Rajini Reddy with music by Abu, it’s a beautifully told story about the journey two people take together.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: ETvWin</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Telugu</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 05, 2026</p>.<p>Retired soldier Arjun wanted nothing more than a peaceful life back in his hometown. But for a man built for the front lines, adapting to the slow pace of the village is easier said than done. The discipline of his past is still hardwired into his DNA—which turns out to be a good thing when local trouble starts knocking. It seems peace was never really an option for a man like him.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Prime Video</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Hindi</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 05, 2026</p>.<p>When an English professor becomes obsessed with a handsome new colleague, her already complicated marriage and career are thrown into total chaos.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 05, 2026</p>.<p>In this documentary, three friends recount their memories of a series of crimes that changed their lives and rocked their quiet corner of rural Denmark.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 05, 2026</p>.<p>The prequel saga continues as we follow Ted and John Bennett through the final stretch of high school. Dropping March 5, this season leans hard into those awkward 1994 milestones—think prom, parties, and Ted’s hilariously inappropriate advice on how John should navigate his love life. It’s the same crude, heartfelt bromance we love, set against a backdrop of flannel shirts and classic 90s vibes.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: JioHotstar</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 05, 2026</p>.<p>Set up on a blind date by their families, Sathya and Monisha are stunned to realize they were actually childhood schoolmates. Instead of a typical romance, they decide to team up on a nostalgic quest to track down each other's long-lost school crushes, rediscovering themselves and maybe each other, along the way.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Tamil & Others</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 06, 2026</p>.<p>A desperate unemployed man and a failing billionaire collide in the chaos of Mumbai. Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swami, this silent social satire strips away dialogue to focus on a raw struggle for survival and morality. Backed by a genius soundtrack from A.R. Rahman, it’s a modern masterpiece that proves you don’t need words to tell a powerful story.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Zee5</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Tamil & Others</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 06, 2026</p>.<p><em>Chiraiya</em> is a provocative drama that pulls back the curtain on the silent crisis of marital rape. By dismantling the dangerous myth that a marriage license acts as a permanent green light for intimacy, the film forces a raw, honest conversation about bodily autonomy and the true meaning of consent within a relationship.</p><p><strong>Where to watch: </strong>JioHotstar</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Hindi</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 06, 2026</p>.<p>A couple’s homecoming turns into a living hell when they encounter Occhai, a sinister figure linked to dark sorcery and a legacy of child murders. Trapped in their ancestral home, they must uncover the secrets of the past before their own children fall victim to the old woman's malevolent power. It’s a high-stakes battle between modern skeptics and ancient evil.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: SunNXT</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Tamil & Others</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 06, 2026</p>.<p>Struggling with social anxiety, 23-year-old Madhan decides to take a bold step by hiring Radhi, a mysterious and captivating woman, for a single day. What was supposed to be a simple practice date to boost his confidence quickly turns into something far more intense.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: SunNXT</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Tamil & Others</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 06, 2026</p>.<p>In the shadows of Calicut, a string of cryptic murders pulls encounter specialist ACP Stalin Joseph into a collision course with a brilliant, vengeful psychopath. As the motives behind the bloodbath come to light, Stalin realizes that standard police procedures won't bring true justice. To honour a grieving parent’s pain, he’s forced to step outside the law, playing the roles of judge, jury, and executioner in a final, lethal showdown.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: SunNXT</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Malayalam</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 06, 2026</p>.<p>A heartwarming story of an unassuming physics teacher who inspired millions of students across India, fighting against their circumstances to achieve their dream of becoming a doctor or an engineer. Based on the true story of Physics Wallah, Hello Bachhon is the uplifting story of how a single teacher standing up against the system can build a nation with his students.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Hindi</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 06, 2026</p>.<p>On one last gruelling mission during Army Ranger training, a combat engineer must lead his unit in a fight against a giant otherworldly killing machine.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 06, 2026</p>.<p>Trapped in a remote farmhouse and haunted by the ghosts of his previous life, a struggling rickshaw driver named Laalo faces his ultimate breaking point. As the physical walls close in, a divine presence begins to manifest, guiding him through his trauma. It’s a stirring story of a man forced into solitude to finally confront his demons and rediscover hope through the silent guidance of the divine.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Gujarati</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 06, 2026</p>.<p>From the first dinosaurs to the last, this epic documentary series examines their 165 million years on Earth and the forces that shaped their evolution.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 06, 2026</p>.<p>Seo Mi-rae is worn out by work. Love? It's the last thing on her mind. But a virtual dating service sparks feelings — and maybe a real shot at romance.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 06, 2026</p>.<p>This documentary follows a family's quest for the truth when a 42-year-old woman disappears in Spain — after meeting a popular TikToker while traveling.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 06, 2026</p>.<p>A former communist militant and a "live and let live" man form an unlikely friendship on a park bench, sharing their life stories with humor and heart.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 06, 2026</p>.<p>While Louis and Haru navigate their new lives at university, Legoshi catches the eye of a BEASTAR who needs his help in capturing a heinous criminal.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 07, 2026</p>.<p>Magical dragons, flying bikes and more! The fun-loving Sesame Street friends grow caring hearts and curious minds while embracing their imaginations.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 09, 2026</p>