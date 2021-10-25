'Friends' actor James Michael Tyler passes away

Actor James Michael Tyler, who played Central Perk waiter Gunther on the hit sitcom Friends, passed away aged 59.
He was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer in September 2018 after a routine check-up. He had revealed in June this year that he was undergoing chemotherapy.
Tyler had made a brief appearance on the Friends reunion special last month via Zoom.
Warner Bros. Television mourns the loss of James Michael Tyler, a beloved actor and integral part of our FRIENDS family. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues and fans. ❤️☕️ pic.twitter.com/9coGnT5BHz
— FRIENDS (@FriendsTV) October 24, 2021
