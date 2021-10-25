'Friends' actor James Michael Tyler passes away

'Friends' actor James Michael Tyler passes away

He was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer in September 2018

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 25 2021, 05:12 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2021, 05:12 ist
Tyler had made a brief appearance on the Friends reunion special last month via Zoom. Credit: Twitter/@FriendsTV

Actor James Michael Tyler, who played Central Perk waiter Gunther on the hit sitcom Friends, passed away aged 59.

He was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer in September 2018 after a routine check-up. He had revealed in June this year that he was undergoing chemotherapy.

Tyler had made a brief appearance on the Friends reunion special last month via Zoom.

