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'Friends' director James Burrows dies at 85; Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow pay emotional tributes

Emmy-winning director James Burrows, known for directing some of the most popular sitcoms in television history, has died at 85 on June 19.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 04:41 IST
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Screenshot of Lisa Kudrow's Instagram Story

Screenshot of Lisa Kudrow's Instagram Story

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Published 20 June 2026, 04:41 IST
Entertainment NewsDeathObituaryfriendsDirectorHollywood News

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