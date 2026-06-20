'Friends' director James Burrows dies at 85; Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow pay emotional tributes

<p>James Burrows, known for directing some of the most popular sitcoms in television history, has died at 85.</p><p>His family confirmed the news in a statement to <em>People</em>. James has famously directed episodes for the hit sitcom <em>Friends.</em></p><p>The legendary director was known for co-creating the hit series <em>Cheers,</em> and directing <em>Will & Grace, Taxi</em>, <em>Frasier</em>, and <em>3rd Rock from the Sun</em>. </p><p>"We celebrate the extraordinary life and enduring legacy of James 'Jimmy' Burrows, who passed away peacefully today surrounded by his loving family. For more than five decades, Burrows was one of the most influential and beloved directors in television history. As a legendary director, mentor, and creative force, he helped shape generations of comedy and brought immeasurable joy to audiences around the world," the family statement, which was released on June 19, read.</p>.'You have become victimised in your mind': Imtiaz Ali criticises women who say they feel comfortable in burqa.<p><strong>Awards and achievements</strong></p><p>James, who was known for a perfect comic timing, won several prestigious awards in his lifetime including 11 Emmy Awards. He was nominated 47 times throughout his career.</p><p>He also won five Directors Guild of America Awards.</p><p>In his stellar career, he has directed more than 1000 episodes of television, for which he will be etched in the memory of many forever.</p>.Sunil Grover shares video of him sleeping on Ganga riverbank.<p><strong>Tributes pour in for James Burrows</strong></p><p>David Schwimmer, who played Ross in the hit sitcom, paid an emotional tribute to the legendary director.</p><p>Taking to Instagram, David wrote, "Jimmy Burrows brought out the best in every actor he ever worked with, and elevated every show he directed, making it funnier and more moving than anyone expected."</p><p>"His warmth, humility and generosity made us feel safe, like family, and I’m sure we weren’t the only cast to feel that way. He looked out for us, on camera and off," he added.</p><p>David revealed that James has been like a "father figure" to him and many others. "He became another Father figure for me, and I’m sure others. Paternal in the best sense of the word: Loving, wise, encouraging, challenging, instructive, patient, inspiring, playful—and on my best days, I’d like to think, even proud," he wrote.</p><p>He concluded by adding, "Thousands of writers, actors, producers, crew members and network execs are forever blessed to have been on a sound stage with him, watching him work and learning from his incomparable talent. Jimmy, I miss you already and I’m forever grateful to you. Thank you for being such a wonderful director, mentor and friend."</p>.<p>Matt Le Blanc, 58, who played Joey, also shared an emotional tribute to James.</p><p>Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Jimmy , words cannot describe the impact and influence you had on us and everyone who was lucky enough to have known you. You sir are a true icon on so many levels. Well wishes in your next act. You will be missed. God Bless"</p>.<p>Joining Matt, was his <em>Friends</em> co-star Lisa Kudrow, who also mourned the director's death.</p><p>Lisa shared a photo of herself with James on her Instagram Story from the set of <em>The Comeback.</em></p>