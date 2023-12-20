'Friends' role didn't bring Matthew Perry joy or peace: George Clooney

Los Angeles: Hollywood star George Clooney says Matthew Perry had a hard time staying happy even after bagging one of the central characters on the long-running sitcom Friends.

Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the comedy series, died at the age of 54 on October 30 after being found unresponsive at his Pacific Palisades home here.

An autopsy report released last week said that Perry died from the "acute effects of ketamine". The actor struggled with addiction for many years and had detailed it all in his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

Clooney, 62, said he knew Perry since he was a teenager.

"I knew Matt when he was 16 years old. We used to play paddle tennis together. He's about 10 years younger than me. And he was a great, funny, funny, funny kid," the actor told Deadline in an interview.