<p>Raigad: From the iconic climax of<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dilwale-dulhania-le-jayenge"> Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge</a> starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol to films like Rang De Basanti, Khakee and Bunty Aur Babli, Apta station in Maharashtra’s Raigad district has quietly emerged as one of Bollywood’s favourite railway shooting locations.</p>.<p>Along with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai’s</a> majestic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the station has become part of Hindi cinema’s visual identity. Over the years, Central Railway locations — from heritage stations and railway yards to scenic ghats and suburban platforms — have offered filmmakers a rich cinematic canvas blending realism, nostalgia and grandeur.</p><p>“Central Railway stations and premises have hosted a majority of outdoor shoots involving trains, stations and railway settings,” a Central Railway official said.</p><p><strong>Rustic charm of Apta</strong></p><p>Nestled amid the Sahyadri ranges, Apta station is known for its old-world charm, lush surroundings and rural ambience that are difficult to recreate on studio sets. During the monsoon, the surrounding hills and waterfalls add to its visual appeal.</p>.<p>Located about 90 km from Mumbai and close to Panvel, Apta is also logistically convenient for production houses.</p><p>The station has featured in several films, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Rang De Basanti, Khakee, Bunty Aur Babli, Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobara, PK and Shaadi No.1.</p><p>“In an era dominated by digital effects, filmmakers continue to value real locations like Apta for their authenticity and emotional connect,” railway officials said.</p>.Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail opens photoshoot opportunities for birthday, pre-wedding as ridership dips.<p><strong>CSMT and beyond</strong></p><p>If Apta represents rustic nostalgia, CSMT symbolises cinematic grandeur. Films such as Slumdog Millionaire, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Chennai Express, Darr and The Lunchbox were shot at the iconic terminus.</p>.<p>Railway yards and stations across Maharashtra have also served as popular shooting spots. Wadi Bunder yard hosted shoots for Kaminey, Jab We Met and the web series Sacred Games, while Chouk station featured in Salman Khan’s Dabangg.</p>.<p>Suburban stations including Dadar, Sion, Panvel and Sanpada have appeared in films like Life in a Metro, Dombivli Fast and Darbar.</p><p>Elsewhere, stations at Pune, Lonavala, Wathar and Chandrapur, along with locations such as Neral, Matheran and Khandala, have also attracted filmmakers because of their scenic and distinctive settings.</p><p>“The Central Railway has earned about Rs 2.29 crore from nearly 30 film and web-series shoots over the last three years,” officials said.</p><p><strong>A place of cinematic memory</strong></p><p>Actor Anupam Kher, who recently visited Apta during the shoot of his film Flicker, recalled the filming of the memorable final sequence of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.</p><p>“It felt as if time had stood still,” Kher said while revisiting the same platform after more than three decades.</p><p>For Bollywood fans, Apta today is far more than a railway station — it is part of Hindi cinema’s collective memory.</p>.Want to shoot films in Namma Metro facility? Pay Rs 6 lakh deposit.<p>Central Railway earned around Rs 2.29 crore from nearly 30 film and web-series shoots during the last three financial years.</p><p>Earnings included Rs 94.45 lakh in FY 2023-24, Rs 40.13 lakh in FY 2024-25 and Rs 94.62 lakh in FY 2025-26.</p><p>Central Railway has introduced a streamlined “single-window” permission system for film and web-series shoots.</p><p>A dedicated Public Relations cell processes applications for shooting permissions, subject to safety norms and operational requirements.</p>.<p>Central Railway is actively promoting locations such as CSMT, Apta, Panvel, Chouk, Neral, Matheran, Lonavala, Khandala, Wathar and Satara for film shoots.</p>