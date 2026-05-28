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From DDLJ to PK: Why Bollywood keeps coming back to Indian Railways 'Apta' station

Central Railway earned around Rs 2.29 crore from nearly 30 film and web-series shoots during the last three financial years.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 04:07 IST
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<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Central Railway</p></div>

Credit: Central Railway

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Central Railway</p></div>

Credit: Central Railway

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Central Railway</p></div>

Credit: Central Railway

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Central Railway</p></div>

Credit: Central Railway

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Central Railway</p></div>

Credit: Central Railway

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Published 28 May 2026, 04:07 IST
EntertainmentbollywoodmoviesTrendingDDLJFilm shoot

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