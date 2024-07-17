From Folklore to Modern Tales: 5 Bollywood movies that paint Punjab's vivid canvas

Amar Singh Chamkila: Imtiaz Ali's film pays homage to the legendary singer from Punjab, capturing the essence of the region in the 1970s and 1980s. The movie immerses viewers in the fields and villages of Punjab, offering a captivating glimpse into that era. Authenticity is key as all characters speak in a heavy Punjabi accent, adding to the film's genuine feel. Shot extensively in Punjab, the movie includes scenes filmed in Mehsampur, the actual village where Amar Singh Chamkila tragically lost his life to masked assailants.