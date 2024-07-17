Home
From Folklore to Modern Tales: 5 Bollywood movies that paint Punjab's vivid canvas

Bollywood films often feature extensive outdoor shoots in picturesque locations worldwide. Today, we explore movies that immerse us in the vibrant hues and warm streets of Punjab, celebrated for its rich culture and scenic beauty. Punjab remains a top choice for filmmakers seeking authenticity and captivating settings. Here's a roundup of recent films that have beautifully showcased Punjab, capturing its essence on screen.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 July 2024, 09:56 IST

Wild Wild Punjab: Netflix’s latest release, Wild Wild Punjab, lives up to its title by vividly depicting the streets and neighbourhoods of Punjab. The film humorously follows a man navigating a breakup and confronting life's challenges head-on with the support of his four friends. Together, they embark on a road trip from Patiala to Pathankot in search of closure. The cast takes viewers on an adventurous and comedic journey, offering a glimpse into Punjab's captivating beauty, vibrant culture, and lively atmosphere.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Amar Singh Chamkila: Imtiaz Ali's film pays homage to the legendary singer from Punjab, capturing the essence of the region in the 1970s and 1980s. The movie immerses viewers in the fields and villages of Punjab, offering a captivating glimpse into that era. Authenticity is key as all characters speak in a heavy Punjabi accent, adding to the film's genuine feel. Shot extensively in Punjab, the movie includes scenes filmed in Mehsampur, the actual village where Amar Singh Chamkila tragically lost his life to masked assailants.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Manmarziyaan: The 2018 romantic drama featuring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Abhishek Bachchan, was extensively filmed across diverse locations in Punjab. The film vividly captures the vibrant culture and deep-rooted traditions of Punjab, highlighting local musical instruments like dhol and nagada, and other integral facets that epitomize the region's essence.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Udta Punjab: This film delves into the gritty realities of drug abuse and its pervasive impact on society, particularly in the state of Punjab. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey and released in 2016, the film garnered attention for its bold portrayal of sensitive issues.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Jab we Met: Imtiaz Ali is celebrated for his thoughtful choice of filming locales, imbuing his films with authentic settings that resonate deeply with their narratives. In the movie, Ali skillfully portrays the story of two young Punjabi individuals. The film's depiction of sugarcane fields, tractors, and the bustling city of Bhatinda remains indelible. Iconic scenes set amidst mustard fields beautifully capture the blossoming love story between Geet and Aditya, while authentically portraying the spirited allure of Punjab throughout the film.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Published 17 July 2024, 09:56 IST
