From konnakol to beatboxing

<p>Shivaraj Natraj continually stretches the horizons of Karnatik music. His music is a testament to how classical foundations can evolve into contemporary, global expressions. At the core of his artistry lies years of rigorous training in mridangam, first under his father Natraj Pushpavanam, and later, with gurus P K Ram Mohan and Vid A V Anand. This early grounding gave him an instinctive grasp of rhythm, structure, and the mathematical precision that defines Karnatik music.</p>.<p>“Whether I am performing, composing, or experimenting, the Karnatik framework remains intact: not as a constraint but as a launchpad,” he says, adding that rather than treating the fusion as a simple overlay of styles, he aims for an equal blend between traditions.</p>.<p class="bodytext">This philosophy finds its clearest expression in his konnakol beatboxing. What began as a self-taught exploration during his school years in Muscat soon evolved into a distinct form. While beatboxing, rooted in hip-hop, thrives on rhythm, it rarely engages with the complex systems found in Karnatik music. By introducing konnakol — the vocal language of Karnatik percussion — Shivaraj bridges that gap, merging intricate rhythmic syllables with contemporary beats.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The idea germinated during his stay at Ramakrishna Vidyarthi Mandiram in Bengaluru, where restrictions on technology compelled him to reflect. Encouraged to present beatboxing in a more traditional format, he turned to his Karnatik training, culminating in what he now calls ‘konnakol beatboxing’. “My earlier videos of this form gained traction online, drawing attention within Bengaluru’s classical and indie music circles,” he shares.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Since then, his work has extended across borders and genres. He has performed internationally, including at the World Vocal Conference called La Voce Artistica in Italy, and was featured on Italian television (RAI5) alongside Karnatik vocalist Varijashree Venugopal.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In the US, he has collaborated with Grammy-winning composer Ricky Kej for ‘The Gandhi Project’, contributing vocal layers and production. His work has also been showcased at MIT during an event attended by actor Robert Downey Jr, where his composition accompanied a Bharatanatyam performance.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Closer home, Shivaraj has shared a stage with percussionists such as B C Manjunath. He is also a part of the math-metal fusion band Project Mishram. His upcoming releases continue this trajectory, including a jazz-fusion interpretation of the Karnatik composition ‘Vandanamu’ in raga Sahana, featuring international musicians and a full horn section. </p>