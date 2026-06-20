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Homeentertainment

From konnakol to beatboxing

Shivaraj Natraj weaves a global sound, grounding beatboxing in konnakol's intricate syllables, writes Shraddha AK
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 21:13 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 21:13 IST
EntertainmentMusicSpecials

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